deadly clashes during protests by a banned Islamist party

A radical Pakistani Islamist party behind a violent anti-French campaign announced on Saturday the death of seven of its supporters in clashes with police in Lahore, in the east of the country, after the death of two policemen in these troubles.

On Friday, more than 1,000 members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) gathered after prayers to demand the release of their detained leader, blocking roads and firing projectiles. The protests continued on Saturday.

The TLP, officially banned by the government which classified it as an organization “terrorist», Was at the origin of important demonstrations against France which, at the beginning of the year, led the embassy to call on all its nationals to leave the country. “Death toll among Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan supporters rises to 7 after two other supporters injured by police fire succumb to their injuriesThe party tweeted on Saturday.





The party refuses any discussion with the government

Lahore police declined to comment on the announcement, but said on Friday evening that two of their officers were dead. TLP leader Saad Rizvi was arrested in April when the government banned the party. His supporters threatened to march in a convoy to the capital Islamabad, where police blocked the roads using containers.

The party said it would continue to demonstrate and refuse any discussion with the government until its leader was released. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who was in Dubai for the T20 Cricket World Cup, has returned to Pakistan on instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The TLP launched a campaign against France last year after President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to cartoon in the name of freedom of expression. Mr. Macron had expressed this position during a tribute paid to a teacher killed on October 16, 2020 after showing satirical drawings to his class, in the wake of the republication of the cartoons of the prophet of Islam by the weekly Charlie Weekly. Six police officers were killed in April during demonstrations organized by the TLP.

