Death of Peter Scolari, actor of the series “Girls” and “Newhart”

Lucy Nicholson via Reuters Peter Scolari, actor in the series “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Girls”, has passed away (Photo taken at the Emmy Awards September 2016 by REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson)

DEATH – Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his roles in Darling, I Shrunk the Kids, Girls or Bosom buddies, has died at the age of 66, his manager told CNN, Friday October 22. He had been battling cancer for two years.

Peter Scolari has appeared in a number of films and was awarded an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Hannah’s father, Tad Horvath, in Girls. He became known to the general public in the 1980s thanks to the sitcom Bosom buddies, alongside longtime friend Tom Hanks. They camped two desperate men disguised as women so that they could live at the Susan B. Anthony Hotel, an all-female, but affordable dwelling.





He was also seen in the role of Father Szalinski in the series. Honey I shrunk the kids, which aired from 1997 to 2000. It also appeared in Newhart, Murphy Brown,The Good Fight, Gotham and played Peter Madoff in Madoff from HBO. He has also appeared on the stage on Broadway for Hairspray, Sly fox and Lucky guy.

He leaves behind his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

Lena Dunhan, to whom he gave the reply in Girls, paid tribute to him on Instagram.