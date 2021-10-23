Death of Peter Scolari, actor of the series “Girls” on HBO

Longtime friend of Tom Hanks, with whom he appeared on the sitcom Bosom buddies, Peter Scolari won an Emmy Award in 2016 for his role as Tad Horvath in Girls, HBO series.

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Lena Dunham in the HBO series Girls, died at the age of 66. His death follows a long battle with cancer he had led for two years, announces the site Deadline.

A longtime friend of Tom Hanks, Peter Scolari became known to the general public in the 1980s thanks to the sitcom Bosom buddies, of which they are both the headliners. The series followed the misadventures of two desperate men who disguise themselves as women in order to be able to live at the Susan B. Anthony Hotel, a very affordable but exclusively female dwelling. A project at the end of which the two actors remained very close.

Peter Scolari has also held a regular role in the series. Newhart. His role as producer Michael Harris has earned him three Emmy nominations.





An Emmy Award for her role in Girls

From 2012 to 2017, he played the father of the heroine of the series Girls on HBO. His character, Tad Horvath, the sensitive and patient father of the unbearable but endearing Hannah Horvath, ends up revealing to be homosexual. In 2016, Peter Scolari won with this touching role an Emmy Award in the category “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series”.

The actor has also made appearances in several soap operas, such as The Good Fight, To the White House, Gotham, or Ally mcbeal. On the cinema side, Peter Scolari has notably played in The express hub, and had a small role in That Thing You Do!, directed by Tom Hanks. He also performed on the boards on Broadway, in shows Hairspray, Wicked and Bronx Bombers.