demonstrators facing firmness

Dams were erected at several points of the St-Martin road network this Friday morning. Hospital unions are campaigning against the vaccine obligation, while members of the population demonstrate against the vaccine pass … and demand means to develop their neighborhoods.

Thus began the day of the inhabitants of Saint-Martin, this Friday, October 22, 2021.

The main blocked axis was the Sandy Ground Bridge. The other roads, in Quartier d’Orléans, or at the Agrément roundabout, were quickly cleared by the police.

This movement of anger follows in particular the failure of discussions, yesterday, in the prefecture, around the application of the vaccination obligation of caregivers and hospital staff “Louis constant flemming“.

At the hospital level, out of 400 people, we still have 99 contract workers. There are some who have already been told that their contract will not be renewed. We have administrative and supervisory staff who are already suspended. We are already at 9 suspensions. Christine Galbert, striking operating room nurse

Civil society is also demonstrating against the health pass. Its demands are also societal.

Today, we are demonstrating to ask the prefecture and the state to invest more in the Sandy Ground district. So, we are asking for 10 million euros, in order to be able to develop the Sandy Ground district. We are also demonstrating against the health pass.

Sandy Ground activist, in Saint-Martin

The response of the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin to these disorders was unequivocal: a strong gendarmerie device was deployed and the prefect Serge Gouteyron sent a message to the demonstrators.

Small tyrants, manipulators, are trying today to manipulate the island, with the sole ambition of creating chaos and imposing their law (that of the strongest, that of the traffickers, that of the street), by flouting the cause they claim to defend, that of the identity of this land of Saint-Martin, which they gleefully trample on. Where is Friendly Island? Others behave like spoiled children, to whom everything is due, with the only whim, that of bending the prefect, who would disrespect them. However, my door has always been open. Serge Gouteyron, Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin

To (re) see the report by Hervé Pédurand:

