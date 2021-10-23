Denitsa Ikonomova’s return to the floor ignites Twitter

In Dance with the stars, broadcast this Friday, October 22 on TF1, Denitsa Ikonomova produced a performance that was very popular with viewers, according to the many comments on Twitter.
Friday, October 22, TF1 retransmitted the sixth premium of Dance with the stars season 11. An evening at the end of which the young singer Wejdene was eliminated. Other event of the show: the outstanding performance, not from one of the candidates, but from Denitsa Ikonomova. Now a judge, the famous 34-year-old dancer and choreographer has agreed to set foot on the floor again, in the company of several of her colleagues and friends: Maxime Dereymez, Inès Vandamme, Emmanuelle Berne, Christian Millette and Joël Luzolo.
“We only see her”
Denitsa Ikonomova and her acolytes therefore presented a breathtaking performance, full of sensitivity and poetry, on the title Lovely, signed Billie Eilish and Khalid. Enough to get up from their Jean-Paul Gaultier, François Alu and Chris Marques armchairs, and move viewers. On Twitter, many internet users have commented on the choreography and complimented the dancer, whom they would like to see more often on the floor. “It’s okay, stop everything and give the trophy to Denitsa”, “Denitsa’s dance was the best tonight”, “Denitsa, on the other hand, I understand better why she ended up as a judge. Too strong for the game”, “These are dances like that that he misses every week on this show! Thank you Denitsa”, “She is incredible when she dances, we only see her”, “What did I miss to see Denitsa dancing, how beautiful”, can we read in particular on the social network.
A complicated casting
If the young woman has become a pillar of Dance with the stars, thanks to his four victories, she might never have been on the show. Interviewed by our colleagues from Melty, on October 15, Denitsa Ikonomova had told about his complicated casting. “It was the cata ‘”, she had started, with amusement, explaining that she had been caught off guard by production, after a long plane flight, after not being able to sleep for 24 hours and not having his dancing shoes on. Fortunately for her, all this did not prevent her from treading the floor, from the third season.
