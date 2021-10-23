Di Maria turns on Sampaoli, a “very weird person”!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

Angel Di Maria does not have lasting memories of Jorge Sampaoli. While the two men will meet again after having rubbed shoulders in the Argentine selection, when the coach of Olympique de Marseille led his country to the 2018 World Cup, the attacking midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain was not tender with him.

In comments reported by TYC Sports, Angel Di Maria spoke of his relationship with the disciple of Bielsa: “I started very well and ended badly. Sampaoli would tell me things that he didn’t respect afterwards. He told me there was Leo, me and the others. He treated me like I was one of the best and after just one game he put me on the bench at the World Cup without giving me any explanation. “

A decision still not digested by the main interested party: “In the next match, against Croatia, I had not even entered. He’s a very weird person. He started well with everyone and ended badly with everyone. There is no doubt that the reunion between the two men is unlikely to be very warm.



