Did this truck driver do it on purpose?

Can you really push a Volkswagen Polo for miles on the highway with your truck without realizing it?

The video below was filmed a few days ago in the UK, by a motorist completely dumbfounded by what he was observing. A few meters from him on a highway, a semi-trailer rolls peacefully on its track with a white Volkswagen Polo crushed against its cab. He moves forward with the car stuck at perpendicular, pushed by the truck.





It is not known how the Polo ended up in this position. We can imagine that there was probably a big disagreement when the driver of the car changed lanes, possibly with a rear impact on the city car which pressed it against the truck. What would be interesting to know is if the truck driver realized the situation. Because of the blind spots, was he unaware that he was driving with a car blocked against his vehicle for several hundred meters?

Fortunately, it ends well

Alerted by the signs of other motorists, the truck ends up pulling over to the side to put an end to the driver’s nightmare of the Volkswagen Polo. But what a scene!