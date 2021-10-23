DIRECT. Covid-19: vaccine obligation in sensitive sectors postponed in New Caledonia

Follow the events of the day live:

11:45 am. Experts fear a Christmas confined to Britain. Professor Peter Openshaw, one of the British government’s advisers on the management of Covid-19, says he is very worried to see another Christmas confined to the United Kingdom, in the face of the large number of contaminations and deaths. For him, restrictions are needed now to prevent the situation from escalating between now and Christmas.

11:10 am. Russia still in great difficulty. For the third day in a row, Russia records a new record of deaths and contaminations linked to Covid-19. In 24 hours, 1,075 people died from the coronavirus. This week, President Vladimir Putin ordered a week off from October 30 to November 7 in an attempt to break the chains of contamination. In Moscow, the main focus, non-essential businesses and businesses will be closed for 11 days from October 28.

11:00. What to expect in the coming months? After two months of continuous decline, the Covid-19 is on the rise again. If the government is already sounding the alarm, specialists are less worried. All the explanations in our article.

10:30 am. Compromise found in New Caledonia. Government, elected officials and social partners of New Caledonia have just agreed on the postponement of the vaccination obligation in sensitive sectors (health, transport, law enforcement, media, etc.). Scheduled for October 31, it will finally be postponed to December 31 due to demonstrations, blockades and strikes. Currently, 55.2% of the population of New Caledonia is fully vaccinated.

10:25 am. Germany in particular affected. The incidence rate is back to its May level in Germany. The incidence rate has now reached 100 per 100,000 inhabitants. A week ago it was still 68.7.

9:35 am. Increases everywhere in Europe. While a few weeks ago, the increase in Covid-19 cases only concerned the countries of Eastern Europe, it is now almost the entire old continent that is seeing contaminations start to rise again, even though the trend is still very slight in a number of countries.

At the end of September, the number of daily cases of # Covid19 increased only in Eastern Europe and decreased elsewhere. Now, a month later, it is increasing (more or less strongly) in almost all European countries.

9:05 am. Nicaraguans forced to change country to get vaccinated. Since this Friday, hundreds of Nicaraguans have crossed the border with Honduras to receive a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from a brigade installed expressly for them until November 6, according to health sources. Honduras provides about 4,000 doses for foreigners each day.



8:35 am. Bonus for CROUS employees. The government announces that a gross premium of 400 euros will be paid to the staff of the regional centers for university and school works (Crous), to thank them for the “decisive role” they have had in helping students since the beginning of the year. start of the pandemic.

8:25 am. Drama in Peru. Peru, which already has the worst death rate in the world with 6,065 deaths per million inhabitants, has just exceeded the threshold of 200,000 deaths from Covid-19. However, thanks to the advance of vaccination, the number of new cases is decreasing.

8:20 am. Vietnam is reopening (in part) to tourists. The Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc plans to reopen to foreign visitors vaccinated at the end of November, authorities said.

8 hours. The risk / benefit balance is still positive. However, “these new data do not to date call into question the benefit / risk ratio”, specifies the national drug safety agency. As a precaution, however, Moderna has not been used for recalls in France for a few days. The European Medicines Agency is expected to vote on the subject on Monday.

"These new data do not yet call into question the benefit / risk ratio" and "they are shared at European level with the EMA", adds the ANSM. The EMA will also decide this Monday on the booster doses with Moderna.

8/9 pic.twitter.com/w0Ypm4LWYA – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 22, 2021

7:55 am. Possible increased risk of myocarditis with Moderna. Results, published by the regional pharmacovigilance centers of Besançon and Lille show that 106 cases of myocarditis for 10 million injections performed have been reported. What concludes that there is a possible increased risk of myocarditis, “in particular in men and after the second injection” with the Moderna vaccine.

7.45 a.m. Protesters in custody. In Guadeloupe too, part of the population is mobilized against the health pass. Two people were also arrested during a demonstration in front of the Basse-Terre Hospital Center and placed in police custody, local media reveal. The unions, particularly opposed to the compulsory vaccination of caregivers, assured that the movement would strengthen by Monday.

7:35. Like every Saturday for 15 weeks already, demonstrations against the health pass are planned all over France. To the initial challenge could be added protests against the rise in the price of energy. According to a confidential note from the police consulted by Le Parisien, the mobilization should however be less important than in previous weeks.