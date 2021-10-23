Disappearance of Pierre Celma, former Foyalais trader and political companion of Césaire – Journal France-Antilles – All the news from your region in Martinique

A trader in Sainte-Thèrèse for many years and a politician in Aimé Césaire’s team at the town hall of Fort-de-France and at the general council, the Foyalais died at the age of 96.

He was a convinced Cesairean. His adherence to a man, an adherence to a vision, to his speech, to his projects had not died out over the years. And yet, as he told us in our Grand Témoin column that we devoted to him on June 5, 2013, nothing predestined the child of Sainte-Thérèse to believe in the man of letters, except a certain idea of ​​the Martinican identity.

Pierre Celma, who had inherited his mother’s business in 1951 in Sainte-Thérèse, died at the age of 96.

“Humble and affable”

“A man of action, he was a retired merchant from Sainte-Thérèse, a local child, a former political activist committed to Aimé Césaire, former elected to the town hall of Fort-de-France and to the General Council. Pierre CELMA, recognized for his discretion and his sense of commitment, was involved in all the political struggles of Aimé Césaire and his supporters. From his beginnings until his retirement, he has always remained faithful to his convictions, to his neighborhood, to his city and to his vision of Martinique ”, greeted Serge Letchimy, the president of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique, this Friday.





Pierre Celma was municipal councilor from 1957 to 1971, then from 1984 to 2001 and general councilor of the 5th canton. Didier Laguerre, the mayor of Fort-de-France pays homage to “a man affable, humble and close to the people” as well as a “assiduous and sincere activist of the Martinique Progressive Party”.