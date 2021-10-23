Discover your free horoscope from October 24 to 30, 2021 by Christine Haas

Here is your horoscope, sign by sign, decan by decan. The astrologer gives you his predictions in love, wealth, work, family and health for the next week.

Each week, discover your free horoscope with astrologer Christine Haas (Instagram: @chrishaasoff).

RAM

March 20 – April 20

Social life A project could be slowed down because of a cash flow problem. If you are looking for funding, be patient. Things may take a little longer than expected (born in March especially).

Emotional life Do you have doubts about the intentions of someone around you? Talk about it with your friends. They will have an exterior and benevolent gaze that will help you see more clearly (3rd decan).

TAURUS

April 20 – May 21

Social life The Sun entered Scorpio on the 23rd. It is in dissonance with Saturn which circulates in your career sector (1st decan). A superior could put a damper on you. You will soon be rid of it!

Emotional life You may be intrusive with your friends. Let them, from time to time, take the first step and come towards you. Your exchanges will be even more balanced (native of the 3rd decan).

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

Social life With tenacity and perseverance, you will eventually achieve the desired results. So try to be patient, even if it is not too much for you. You will see, you will not regret it (born in May).

Affective life The economic situation is fraught with confusion, even lies. The more we try to charm you, the more you will have to be wary. We will not always be sincere with you (3rd decan).

CANCER

June 21 – July 23

Social life Good news! The Sun arrived at the Scorpio friend’s house on the 23rd. It occupies an area of ​​your chart that evokes the way you love yourself. Either way, you will have a better self-image.

Affective life Small relational tensions are possible (native to the end of the sign). Nothing very serious, just the small ups and downs of a family day-to-day. Be careful not to let your children dictate their law!

LION

July 23 – August 23

Social life It is not a very happy week (1st decan). The problem that has been bothering you for several months could come back to the fore. Are you on the verge of finding a solution?

Emotional life The people around you will give you a good image of yourself (3rd decan). You will have more confidence in yourself and it is always very pleasant! A small conquest is even possible for some.

VIRGIN

August 23 – September 23

Social life Discussions, negotiations and exchanges will be topical (1st decan). You will have the sense of repartition. Take the opportunity to share your ideas. But don’t try to impose them.

Emotional life If you’ve recently reconnected with someone from your past, you might find that nothing has really changed between you. There is therefore a risk of disappointment in the air (3rd decan).





BALANCE

September 23 – October 23

Social life The Sun left you on the 23rd to join your neighbor in Scorpio. Some will be concerned about their finances. Try to stay Cartesian and not be irrational when you imagine the worst (1erdecan).

Emotional life You will know how to attract the sympathy of others, your loved ones or complete strangers (3rd decan). Single, flirting with a coworker or neighbor might make your heart beat faster.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 22

Social life Happy birthday! The dissonance of Saturn, which can confront you with a separation or a move that you do not want, is coming to an end (1st decan). You will soon be starting on new bases.

Emotional life The planet of love forms aspects with two planets which evoke the limitless (Jupiter and Neptune). Your jealousy, or that of the other, may therefore take on exaggerated proportions if you are of the 3rd decan.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 22

Social life Are you waiting for news from a client or someone close to you? It is likely that nothing will change until next week (1st decan). Don’t get upset and move on to other topics.

Emotional life Try not to make promises that you will not be able to honor (3rd decan). This can only produce disappointment in others, even create unnecessary confusion.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 20

Social life Take the time to give your projects a solid foundation (native of December). This is the sine qua non if you want them to develop over the long term and really take off.

Emotional life What if you let yourself be carried away by your loved ones? You will see, it could do you good to relax and not feel responsible for those around you (3rd decan).

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 19

Social Life Life has spared you nothing lately. Whether your struggles are professional or personal (it depends on your parentage), it seems like you need to let go in order to move forward.

Emotional life You are warmly surrounded (3rd decan). Accept invitations. You shouldn’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. You should have a good time!

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

Social life With the presence of the Sun in the friendly sign of Scorpio, many of you will want to escape from everyday life. Why not take advantage of the weekend of November 1st to get some fresh air (1st decan)?

Affective life Your tendency to idealize others, and love, will be accentuated by the situation of the week (3rd decan). Be very vigilant and exercise your critical thinking!

