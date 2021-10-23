Djibril Cissé furious after the testimony of an accused

There was a lot of talk about him during the sextape blackmail trial against Mathieu Valbuena this week at the Versailles court.

The former international Djibril Cissé, who was also the victim of blackmail similar to that of Mathieu Valbuena and who had escaped by paying a sum of the order of 100,000 euros, had seen his name associated with the file first, before the prosecution rules out any prosecution against him.

Nevertheless, the name of Djibril Cissé still appeared during the proceedings in court.

Accused of having had sex with minors

One of the accused, Mustapha Zouaoui, known as “Sata”, the accused presented as the “kingpin” of the case by the prosecution and prosecuted for attempted blackmail, violently attacked him Thursday at the bar, insinuating that the former footballer of OM, Liverpool or Auxerre, had sex with young underage women.

The former Liverpool and OM striker came in the evening on the set of La Chaîne L’Equipe to answer these accusations: “He is implying what, that I am a pedophile? He will take a complaint in the head, I’ll tell you right away “, he declared, qualifying Mustapha Zouaoui as” twisted “.