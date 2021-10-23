Doctors from Martinique University Hospital victims of insults and racist comments

Friday, October 22, 2021, several vaccinated practitioners from the CHUM, mostly from France, gathered in silence in front of the hospital, with signs denouncing the attacks and racist comments they have been the subject of for some time. They ask to be respected.

Guy Etienne

•

updated on October 23, 2021 at 3:39 p.m.



“No one can be worried about his opinions, even religious ones, provided that their manifestation does not disturb the public order established by law”, specifies article 10 of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of 1789 (which has constitutional value).

Friday, October 22, 2021, nearly 80 vaccinated doctors and caregivers, mostly from France, gathered in their white coats in front of the Pierre Zobda-Quitman hospital, in order to peacefully denounce the attacks, insults and other racist remarks including they have been the target for some time. But their silent mobilization was disrupted by invective.

These verbal attacks sometimes come from other agents, they say, hence the message they delivered: “Never again a virus between us, I am vaccinated, I am well, I live, I cure”.







Message of appeasement delivered by the doctors of the CHUM Friday, October 22, 2021: “Never again a virus between us, I am vaccinated, I am well, I live, I cure”.

•



© RS

And when some of these attacks are tinged with racism verbally and on social networks in particular anonymously, it is astonishment among practitioners.











Insults and accusations on social networks, against caregivers in France working at the Martinique CHU (October 2021).

•



© RS

Consequences, several of them from other regions of France, assigned to the CHU of Fort-de-France or in other establishments of the public hospital, exasperated by this climate of tension in the services, think of leaving the hospital. ‘Isle.

Christophe Deligny, head of internal medicine at the CHUM, confirmed this on our radio station.

Yes, there are, of course… (…). We were overwhelmed by this Covid wave and we all did, I think, with the best heart possible. But we are humans and there is no reason for there to be insults … It is very important that everyone speaks to each other, with respect and appeasement. (Christophe Deligny)

According to our sources, the administration of the CHUM and the health authorities are very concerned about this atmosphere likely to disrupt day-to-day functioning a little more, in a context of opposition between FOR and AGAINST the health pass and vaccination.

This injection is made compulsory by law, for all nursing staff in France, ditto in other countries such as Canada, Quebec, according to the order of nurses of the French province.