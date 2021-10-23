Dogecoin price jumps after new Elon Musk tweet

It’s a proven maxim in the cryptocurrency industry: When Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin, the price goes up. And it happened again yesterday.

Friday afternoon, the popular Twitter account UberFacts – who has over 13 million subscribers – tweeted: ” Elon Musk is set to become the world’s first trillionaire, thanks to SpaceX. “

Spotting a new opportunity to cast one of his favorite memes topics, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla replied, ” * In Dogecoin“. Musk, who has over 61 million Twitter followers himself, has racked up tens of thousands of interactions on the tweet in about an hour, as of this writing.

As we’ve seen many times in the past, the market reacted quickly to Musk’s tweet, with DOGE’s price jumping about 5% in less than an hour, according to CoinGecko. Currently, the leading meme coin’s price sits above $ 0.25, and the coin has risen 7% in the past seven days, and around 25% in the past month.

Elon Musk is a longtime Dogecoin supporter, and has tweeted about it several times through memes and jokes.

He nicknamed himself ” The Dogefather “And even referred to DOGE in the show” Saturday Night Live When it appeared in May. Elon Musk even briefly considered selling a Dogecoin-inspired NFT collectible coin, but eventually changed his mind.

Elon Musk is also working with the developers of Dogecoin to try to improve the cryptocurrency and make it a cheaper and more energy efficient alternative to Bitcoin.

In May, the cryptocurrency market entered a summer slump, shortly after Tesla announced it would stop processing bitcoin transactions, due to the environmental impact of mining.