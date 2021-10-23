Donald Trump’s future social network panics Wall Street

Posted on Oct 23, 2021 8:15 AM

The excitement is reminiscent of the Gamestop phenomenon, which rocked Wall Street at the start of the year. On Friday, the title of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), which should allow Donald Trump’s future social network to go public, soared again, closing up 107%. The day before, it had already jumped 350% after a press release announcing the merger of DWAC with the new media group of the former US president.

This SPAC (“Special purpose acquisition company”), a kind of empty shell listed on the stock exchange for a merger with a company, had entered the Nasdaq in September. At the time, he had raised nearly $ 300 million.

On Thursday, its price immediately skyrocketed as soon as the target company became known, in this case Trump Media & Technology (TMTG). This company founded in February by Donald Trump must carry his social network project, called “Truth Social”, but also a video-on-demand service and “non-woke” podcasts. With this project, the former tenant of the White House intends to “resist the tyranny of the giants of technology”, who have “used their unilateral power to silence dissenting voices in America”, in the first place his own.





Effervescence on Reddit

As a direct consequence of this boom, the Nasdaq has several times suspended the listing of DWAC, due to extreme volatility. The excitement was also visible on WallStreetBets, one of the forums of the Reddit social network where millions of amateur stock marketers meet. According to Bloomberg, DWAC was also number one on the platform of Fidelity, the third largest American asset manager, with more than 60,000 buy orders on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the phenomenon will deflate as quickly as it appeared. Or, on the contrary, if it is the mark of support from investors, especially supporters of Donald Trump. At the close on Friday, the DWAC title was worth $ 94, against just over $ 10 on Wednesday night.