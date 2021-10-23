Drancy: a municipal police officer uses his weapon during an intervention for a wild rodeo

A municipal police officer slightly injured and ten arrests. This is the assessment of an evening started with a wild rodeo in the city of the North, in Drancy, Thursday. A rodeo involving three vehicles, which was detected by police watching over the footage from CCTV cameras.

A patrol is dispatched. Arrived on the spot, the municipal police officers note that the three cars are stopped and ten people are identified. Some would have consumed alcohol and nitrous oxide.

The agents approach to control them. One of the vehicles then tries to escape and rushes at one of the police officers. This one jumps on the hood of the municipal police car while making a roll and ball to avoid being overturned.

His colleague grabs his gun and shoots twice in the direction of the vehicle. At the height of the tires and the sill, according to preliminary findings. The three large engines take the opportunity to disperse and take different paths towards the highways.



The municipality salutes the “coolness” of its agents

Municipal officers then call their colleagues from the national police to come and lend them a hand. After some research, the three suspicious cars are stopped. Four people are arrested in two vehicles and two others in the third. All are then taken into police custody.

The municipal policeman, who had to jump on his vehicle to avoid the car, was slightly injured in one arm, according to the first findings. The municipality of Drancy “welcomes the good coordination between the municipal police and the national police, as well as the work of its agents. They knew how to keep their cool. They reacted well and showed professionalism. “