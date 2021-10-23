Dubai breaks record with tallest Ferris wheel in the world

RECORD – The madness of grandeur still doesn’t stop in Dubai. The economic capital of the United Arab Emirates officially inaugurated the tallest and tallest wheel in the world on Thursday, October 21, in a new way to strengthen its status as a tourist hotspot.

As you can see in our video at the top of the article, the observation wheel was officially opened to the public with an imposing spectacle of drones and fireworks in the image of this tourist attraction.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the “Dubai Eye”, also known as “Ain Dubai”, is 250 meters high and can accommodate up to 1,750 visitors at one time. The Ferris wheel offers a 360-degree panoramic view for almost 38 minutes, the duration of a full turn.