each household will be able to grow 4 cannabis plants

In particular, it was confirmed that the project aimed at setting up a chain of production and sale of cannabis, managed and supervised by the State, “remains on the agenda”. However, this step towards legalizing recreational cannabis cannot be done in the short term, explains Justice Minister Sam Tanson. The bracketing of the reform announced at the end of 2018 had already filtered a few weeks ago.

No less than five ministers unveiled this Friday morning a new package of 27 measures aimed at stepping up the fight against drug-related crime.

The bill will be tabled in early 2022

While waiting for the grand jet, the government decided and therefore formalized this Friday an opening in its policy of prevention and repression of narcotics. In early 2022, a bill must be tabled that will make it possible for each household to legally cultivate four cannabis plants. The plantation must not be visible from the public highway. Sam Tanson evokes as possible places of culture the garden, a balcony, even the cellar or the attic.

However, consumption remains limited to private space. Smoking your joint in the middle of the street will continue to be penalized, even if another opening will be included in the bill.





A fine of 145 euros

In the future, a person who has a maximum of 3 grams of cannabis on him / her during a check-up is no longer at risk of being the subject of criminal proceedings. A “decorrectionalization” will be included in the text. The possession of 3 grams will be sanctioned by a simple warning-taxed 145 euros.

If the fine is paid within 30 days, the procedure is closed and no entry in the criminal record will take place. On the other hand, after the 30 days, the fine increases to 300 euros. In case of refusal of payment, the person on whom the cannabis was found is cited in front of the police court and risks a fine of 500 euros.

Formal prohibition for minors

Any possession of more than 3 grams of cannabis will continue to be the subject of criminal proceedings. A report is drawn up and an appearance before an examining magistrate remains in order.

The cultivation and consumption of cannabis remain prohibited for minors. Zero tolerance will also apply for driving under the influence of cannabis.

New resources for the police

Among the big announcements are the equipment of the police officers with cameras (bodycams) and a new legal tool which will allow the officers to guarantee access to buildings thanks to the power to remove individuals blocking the entrance doors.

This is the famous “Platzverweis”, but in a more limited version. Evacuation, if necessary by force, is thus limited to a defined radius around the blocked entrance (eg 500 meters).