Early onset of bronchiolitis epidemic in infants puts hospitals in difficulty

In mainland France, 11 out of 13 regions are on “epidemic” red alert. The early onset of bronchiolitis this year is putting pressure on the hospital, and professionals are sounding the alarm.

“Emergencies are increasing abnormally.” Every year, hospitals anticipate the epidemic of bronchiolitis, which affects children under two years old. But this time, the early onset of the disease puts pediatric services in difficulty.

“The viruses came back earlier this year”, summarizes our microphone Christophe Delacourt, head of the pediatric pneumology and allergology department, at the Necker hospital in Paris. So much so that the pediatric intensive care unit had to open beds earlier than usual.

“We were to open to 20 beds on November 1, which is still planned but we were forced to anticipate the opening to 16 beds due to the increase in the number of requests”, details Professor Sylvain Renolleau, head of the Necker pediatric intensive care unit.

799 hospitalizations, compared to 201 in 2020

According to the latest Public Health France bulletin on bronchiolitis, updated last Wednesday, among the 2,377 children under 2 seen in the emergency room for the disease last week, 2,131 (90%) were under the age of 1 year and 799 (34%) were hospitalized. At the same time last year, there were 201 hospitalizations for bronchiolitis, compared to 272 in 2019.





Proof of the strength of the epidemic this year: 11 regions of mainland France out of 13 are placed on red “epidemic” alert. Only Brittany (placed in “pre-epidemic”) and Corsica, where the epidemic is not active, escape the alert.

“We are hospitalized in a bloodless hospital”

In Île-de-France, cases of bronchiolitis are of particular concern to professionals. “We are more than 20, 30% of visits to pediatric emergencies, with mainly respiratory infections, most of the time not serious but which bring these children to the emergency room”, warns Mathias Wargon, head of the emergency department of the Delafontaine hospital center , in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) on our branch.

“We are hospitalized in a bloodless hospital and that is the result of the Covid, but it had started before. In 2019, we had already had the same problem with bronchiolitis where, in Île-de-France, we had to transfer children to be hospitalized outside “, he recalls.

As a reminder, bronchiolitis is very contagious and is transmitted through saliva, sneezing, coughing and through the hands. Santé Publique France recalls the hygiene measures to reduce the risk of contagion: wash your hands before approaching an infant, avoid confined public places, ventilate for at least 10 minutes a day and regularly clean objects that come into contact with the baby. baby.