Eating in France is on average 15% more expensive than in our European neighbors

Shopping for food in France is much more expensive than in the vast majority of European countries. This is what the Eurostat data relayed by 60 million consumers reveal. On average, the score is 15% higher in France. A gap that continues to grow: it was 8% in 2013 and 12% in 2016. Only Denmark, Luxembourg and Austria have higher tariffs.

Surprising figures since the magazine recalls that 80% of the food consumed each year in France is grown and produced in France. However, the consumer association points to hypermarkets, a French specialty.

Local and regional products “pull the indices up”

In fact, 60% of consumer goods are sold in this type of store, which is twice as much as in Germany. However, they would offer higher prices because of a much wider range of products.





They also give a large place to local and regional products which “pull the indices upwards”, according to the Observatory of liaison of consumer companies. For Dominique Amirault, president of the Federation of Businesses and Entrepreneurs of France (FEEF), “these products are not cheaper than others”.

More expensive labor

For some products, the differences are even greater. In France, the price of meat is thus 30% higher than the European average. For fruits and vegetables, the difference is 27%. The cost of labor would be involved here. Several of our neighbors in fact use posted workers from Central Europe, especially for meat.

Last explanation for these price differences: the Egalim law which, since 2018, imposes a margin of 10% on the resale threshold at a loss and which would have caused inflation.