Electric car: a world first in Vezin-le-Coquet – Rennes







A “world-class innovation” in the middle of the corn fields of Vezin-le-Coquet. Near Rennes, this Friday, October 22, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, came “to show that the electric car is for everyone, and not just for the inhabitants of city centers”.

Behind the blue-white-red ribbon cut by the minister, the only two fast charging stations coupled to a storage battery in France. On the one hand, the J-Box makes it possible to secure and ensure the balance of the network. On the other hand, the IECharge can charge up to 300 kilometers of range of an electric car in 10 or 20 minutes depending on the charging power. With, infine, a “full” for around 30 euros.

The first two fast charging stations coupled with a storage battery were inaugurated in Vezin-le-Coquet, near Rennes. (The Telegram / Mathilde Regis)

“A classic charging station will destabilize the electricity network. Especially since renewable energy sources are intermittent and variable and will therefore lead to stress. There, the network will not realize the rapid recharging of a car ”explains Jean-Christophe Kerdelhué, president of NW Groupe, which relies on installations in rural and peri-urban areas.

Behind this internationally patented innovation, a team of young engineers. Average age: 26 years old. And already many interested neighbors. Collage: Sardinia, Finland, Spain, Greece, Germany or Sweden. “For 4 years, we have wanted to connect car charging stations to these Jbox batteries, which store electricity and put it back on the network when it needs it. Today, we’re getting there! And the next IECharge will be there in the course of the year ”indicates Philippe Barbe, development director at NW Joules.





Soon 30 storage batteries in Brittany

During her speech, Barbara Pompili praised the “precursor” spirit of the Brittany Regional Council, which has invested 2.1 million euros to help finance the first 9 JBoxes in the territory. And which happens to be the only region to have done so. “Brittany, more than 10 years ago, voted the Breton electricity pact” recalled the president of the regional council, Loïg Chesnais Girard. “We were already aware, being at the end of Europe, of the major risk of a blackout”.

The elected representative took the opportunity to recall his desire to see the completion of the wind farm project in the bay of Saint-Brieuc and that of the Landivisiau gas plant. “The third pillar is, in addition to the necessary reduction in energy consumption, the development of smart electricity grids. It’s not sexy, it’s a lot of work and you can’t see it, but it’s essential. Question of sovereignty ”. Brittany should soon have 30 JBoxes out of the 250 that NW Groupe plan to install in France by the end of 2020. Alongside these, 150 IECharge stations should be installed in the region by 2023.

A target of 100,000 charging stations

Currently, 1 in 2 motorway rest areas are equipped to charge electric cars. “All should be equipped by the end of 2022” specified Minister Barbara Pompili. At the same time, there are 47,000 charging stations in service in the region, not counting the installations of individuals and condominiums. With 100 million euros in the recovery plan to develop electric car charging stations, the government intends to achieve the announced target: 100,000 electric charging stations by next year.