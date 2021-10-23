eliminated, Wejdene mysteriously disappears before the show ends

The adventure of the TF1 dance competition ended Friday night for the 17-year-old singer who, in the last minutes of the program, left her partner Samuel Texier alone on the set. Explanations.

“It’s time to say a big thank you and a big bravo to Wejdene and Samuel for this magnificent course”, concluded Karine Ferri at the end of the sixth evening of “Dance with the stars”. And if Samuel Texier was present to receive the sympathetic message from the host of TF1, on the other hand his partner had abandoned the white stool where she was still installed a few minutes earlier. Friday evening, Wejdene saw his adventure come to an end after the jurors of the show decided to qualify Gérémy Crédeville and Lucie Lucas.

“I spent wonderful weeks in ‘Dancing with the stars’, I learned a lot of things”, she reacted hot to Camille Combal. “I grew up a bit, I learned to take it upon myself, to be patient and to dance, which I didn’t know how to do at all. I may have discovered a little potential for myself that I never suspected and I thank Samuel for everything he taught me. For his wisdom, his tenderness and his benevolence. “ The host of TF1 stressed that at 17, Wejdene was one of the youngest participants in the history of the program with Lenni-Kim.

It is also the young age of the singer which explains her departure from the plateau of “Dance with the stars” before the end of the show last night. “I am a minor, I cannot be on the set after midnight”, she underlined on her social networks to answer the many questions. In France, the legislation on the work of minors is strict and if Wejdene could appear after 10 p.m. (limit for the work of adolescents aged 16 to 18), it is because it evolves in the field of spectacle. However, no exemption can be granted between midnight and 4 a.m.