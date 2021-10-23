Elisabeth Borne | CNEWS

More

    Guest of the morning of CNEWS this Friday, Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, estimated that the hiring record that France had experienced in the third quarter was the result of “whatever the cost policy”.

    Urssaf announced on Wednesday that the number of declarations of hiring for more than a month (excluding temporary workers) had continued to grow at a sustained pace in the third quarter (+ 11.4%).

    Thus, recruitments lasting more than one month (2.44 million declarations) reached in the third quarter “a new historic peak, 12.8% higher than the previous high point recorded in the last quarter of 2019, just before the outbreak of the crisis (2.17 million) ”, underlined the Urssaf National Fund (ex-Acoss).


    The increase, which follows a 16.6% increase in the second quarter, concerns fixed-term contracts of more than one month (+ 12.8% after + 12.5%) and permanent contracts (+ 9.9% after + 21%).

    Setting to music the presidential “whatever it costs” announced by Emmanuel Macron in his speech of March 12, 2020, the government, during the economic crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic, put hundreds of billions of euros on the table in deferral of charges and taxes, but also to finance massive partial unemployment, promote loans to businesses or pay aid to the smallest of them.


