Elizabeth II hospitalized: why the Queen’s assistants are at the heart of the controversy after her stay in hospital?

On the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October 2021, Elizabeth II was hospitalized following a medical opinion. While she is now forced to rest, her assistants are at the heart of the controversy.

The hospitalization of Elizabeth II worried the greatest number! If Prince Philip’s widow is better today, her assistants have been accused of trying to cover up her hospital stay and misleading the nation about her state of health … Indeed, Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal correspondent, wondered how much the palace could be trusted. “The problem, it seems to me, is that rumors and disinformation always thrive in the absence of appropriate, accurate and trustworthy information.“, he assured. The royal commentator, Peter Hunt, declared for his part:”The media’s faith in the veracity of Royal communications will have been severely tested by the unsuccessful attempt to hide the fact that the Queen spent a night in hospital. Buckingham Palace can hardly afford a breach of trust, given everything they have to deal with.“

Asked about the matter, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the cover-up allegations. Joe Little, editor of Majesty Magazine, said the question of revealing details about the monarch’s health was problematic. “This is tricky because the queen is entitled to a certain degree of privacy, but on the other hand, she is the head of state. So, does that allow us to know exactly what diseases she may or may not have? It’s very difficult to find the right balance for everyone’s satisfactionHe said. For her part, royal author Penny Junor said the palace’s decision not to announce the hospital visit had prevented unfounded rumors from circulating. : “I’m not surprised they did this, otherwise there would be speculation. People would put her in her grave long before she was ready for it.“

Elizabeth II’s next outing revealed

Contrary to forced rest, the Queen of England will soon be back in the spotlight. Monday, November 1, 2021, she will indeed be present at the conference on climate change (Cop26) in Glasgow.. His other dates were also maintained, proof that Elizabeth II wishes to maintain her commitments!

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge