End clap for Scénic, Talisman and Espace in 2022

Three emblematic models will leave Renault’s range as of next year. With sales plummeting, they will not be replaced as is.

It’s no surprise to anyone since Renault announced it last year. The Scenic, Space and Talisman should leave the production line at the Douai plant in 2022, without further details. The French manufacturer and its managing director, Luca de Meo, are not afraid to take risks when the recipe no longer works. The proof with the new MéganE, 100% electric.

Weak production

It is interesting to watch the number of sales of these three cars separately since their launch. In 2017, Scénic and Grand Scénic approached the 110,000 copies out of the factory. Today that number has been divided by 10 (!).

Same case for the family Talisman which saw its production drop from more than 45,000 units in 2016 to just over 3,500 in 2021. Finally, the worst concerns the Espace MPV. Its fifth generation which stood at 27,068 cars produced in its year of release in 2015 is almost at a standstill. Alone 1,477 vehicles came off the chain for the first 10 months of the year.





The factory is going to be transformed!

In a more global context, theDouai factory assembled 49,053 vehicles in 2020. This is far, far from its record set in 2004 with an annual production of 469,510 vehicles. This is why Renault will dedicate its building to the creation of the future Megane E-Tech, exclusively available with electrical blocks. The sedan will therefore begin marketing in March 2022. We can imagine a stop date for the models mentioned around this period.

For the most unfortunate, know that the Scénic should not completely disappear and be associated with a new electric SUV designed for large families. The name “Space” could be used on the Combi version of the Traffic, dedicated to the transport of people. On the other hand, for the Talisman which has never been able to find an audience – the fault of its conventional style? – would not be renewed anytime soon.

