End of curfew in 17 tourist provinces of Thailand

Thailand will end the curfew in 17 provinces, including Bangkok, from October 31, in order to support the reopening to international tourism.

The order, signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published in the Royal Gazette late on the night of Thursday, October 21.

The Prime Minister said the Covid-19 situation in the country was improving with a stable number of new cases and faster recovery of patients, and there was a need to revive the national economy.

The curfew will therefore end at 11 p.m. on October 31 in the “Sandbox” or “blue zone” provinces which will be reopened to vaccinated tourists who are not on the list of countries authorized to travel without quarantine and who must stay 7 nights in the destination before being able to travel to other parts of Thailand.

Since October 16, there has been a curfew from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the provinces with maximum and strict control.





The 17 provinces where the curfew will end

Bangkok

Krabi

Chon Buri (only in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Koh Si Chang, Na Jomtien, Bang Sare in Sattahip district)

Chiang Mai (in the city of Chiang Mai and the districts of Doi Tao, Mae Rim and Mae Taeng)

Trat (only on Koh Chang)

Buri Ram (only in the city)

Prachuap Khiri Khan (only in Hua Hin and Nong Kae)

Phangnga

Phetchaburi (only in the municipality of Cha-am)

Phuket

Ranong (only on Koh Phayam)

Rayong (only on Koh Samet)

Loei (only in Chiang Khan district)

Samut Prakan (only at Suvarnabhumi airport)

Surat Thani (only in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao)

Nong Khai (in the city and districts of Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo)

Udon Thani (in the city and districts of Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yoong, Nong Han and Prachak Silapakhom).

The number of people present at public gatherings in areas reopening to tourism will be capped at 500.

Entertainment venues in the provinces reopening to tourism will remain closed, including pubs, bars and karaoke, but operators and officials can start preparing for their reopening, which will be authorized at a later date.

Source: Bangkok Post



