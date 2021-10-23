EU refuses to finance anti-migrant “barbed wire and walls” at borders

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said on Friday that the European Union will not finance “barbed wire and walls” at the borders after the European summit in Brussels.

This is a categorical no for the President of the European Commission. The European Union will not finance “barbed wire and walls” at the borders to prevent the arrival of migrants, as demanded by twelve countries including Lithuania and Austria, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (October 22nd) .

“I was very clear that there is a long-standing common position of the Commission and the European Parliament, that there will be no funding for barbed wire and walls,” said the head. of the European executive, following a summit of the Twenty-Seven in Brussels where the issue was discussed.

Lithuania is building a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus to stem an influx of migrants, which Alexander Lukashenko’s regime is accused of orchestrating. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in Brussels on Friday that such measures were “most necessary in the short term to manage this crisis”.





“If Lithuania builds a barrier, (…) it should be able to count on our solidarity. It is not for Lithuanian taxpayers to finance this alone,” said the new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Twelve favorable European states

Interior ministers from 12 countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia) wrote on October 7 to the Commission asking the EU to finance the construction of such fences.

“A physical barrier emerges as an effective border protection measure, which serves the interests of the whole EU, not just the Member States on the front line,” they argued.

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson then replied that countries had “the possibility and the right to build fences”. “But as to whether we should use European funds, which are limited, to finance the construction of fences instead of other equally important things, that is another question,” she had contented herself with. indicate.

Poland, like Lithuania, has started building a barbed wire fence on part of its border with Belarus. Hungary, for its part, erected this type of barrier on the border with Serbia and Croatia (a member country of the EU but which is not in the Schengen area) during the migration crisis of 2015. Slovenia has does the same with Croatia.

