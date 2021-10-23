Europe ends up on the rise after results deemed encouraging



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END ON THE RISE

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets finished higher on Friday but Wall Street was moving in dispersed order at mid-session, the Nasdaq being weighed down by warnings from Snap and Intel, while the trend in Europe is supported in particular by good performance from L’Oréal and other companies.

In Paris, the CAC 40 finished with a gain of 0.71% to 6,733.69 points. The British Footsie took 0.2% and the German Dax 0.46%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index gained 0.8%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.57% and the Stoxx 600 0.46%.

Over the week as a whole, the CAC 40 gained 0.09% and the Stoxx 600 0.53%, both signing a third consecutive week in the green.

The equity markets are benefiting from a renewed appetite for risk thanks to a favorable outcome on the Evergrande file and company results.

A source familiar with the matter said Friday that the Chinese real estate group had paid the interest on a bond, which allows it for the moment to avoid a default with repercussions which could have an impact on the financial system.

The positive trend in equity markets remains fragile, however, with investors keeping an eye on the areas of concern that have been on their minds for months, starting with the strength of the economic recovery.

Preliminary results from the IHS Markit survey show that growth in euro area activity slowed again in October, as manufacturers faced soaring prices due to supply pressures.

Eurozone inflation expectations hit new highs over seven years on Friday, helping bond yields rise less than a week before the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting .

These fears are, however, generally mitigated by the financial statements published by companies since the start of the third quarter earnings season.

Analysts are now expecting Stoxx 600 company profits to rise 47.6% in the past quarter, up from a 46.7% increase last week, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

A WALL STREET

At the time of the close in Europe, the Dow Jones was down 0.11%, stable, the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 0.45% and the Nasdaq by 1.14%.

The flagship index of technology stocks is in particular weighed down by warnings from Snap and Intel, which also published Thursday sales below expectations.





The owner of the Snapchat application plunges 24.76%, dragging Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, down by 5.78%, 4.66% and 3.51% respectively.

Intel, for its part, dropped 10.92%, sanctioned by the lowering of its margin forecasts for the years to come.

On the upside, American Express (+ 4.8%) is benefiting from better than expected quarterly profit.

VALUES

In Europe, cosmetics giant L’Oréal (+ 5.07%), which reported better than expected sales growth in the third quarter, supported the positive trend, finishing at the top of the CAC 40.

Beiersdorf (+ 1.22%), the maker of Nivea cream, benefited from the results of the French group, while the European index of unconstrained consumer goods ended with a gain of 1.33%.

In the results of companies in Paris, Rémy Cointreau and Vivendi also stood out with gains of 2.13% and 1.68% respectively.

The operator of shopping centers Klépierre (+ 8.4%) benefited from the increase in its annual cash flow target.

In London, the hotel group IHG (-2.92%), owner of the Holiday Inn hotel chain, suffered from comments from analysts who highlight its underperformance compared to the rest of the sector.

In the technology sector, the German software publisher SAP (+ 1.18%) and the Dutch semiconductor specialist ASML (+ 3.38%) regained their colors after their shares fell at the start of the week to following results considered to be mixed.

CHANGES

At foreign exchange rates, the dollar index, which measures the fluctuations of the note against a basket of benchmark currencies, fell by 0.10%, suffering from an adjustment in the long positions of traders who have been betting for several on an increase in rates. interest of the US central bank.

The index has also suffered from profit taking since it hit a one-year high of 94.56 points last week.

The euro for its part is trading around 1.1625 dollars.

RATE

The yield on US ten-year bonds, which was up in the morning in anticipation of a tightening of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, fell two basis points to 1.6483% after the president’s speech of the institution. Jerome Powell said on Friday that the Fed was “on track” to start cutting asset purchases and stressed that he expected inflation to fall next year in favor of a cut. pressures related to COVID-19.

The ten-year Bund yield ended up practically stable at -0.092 after reaching its highest level since May 2019, at -0.069%.

OIL

On the oil market, prices are rising again with a barrel of Brent at 84.66 dollars and that of US light crude (WTI) at 82.66 dollars.

The rise in black gold prices, which is heading for a ninth week in the green, remains fueled by tensions between supply and demand.

(Report Claude Chendjou)