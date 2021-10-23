exciting new footage from the film has just been released

Marvel knows how to maintain good relations with his fans and especially how to occupy the media space. With two more films to be released in 2021 and many in 2022 with the whole phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which has only just begun, we still have a lot of grain to grind, especially concerning one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel industry : Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is revealed more and more every day.

Marvel: Spider-Man stripping

The next upcoming movie of marvel industry is The Eternals, but unfortunately, it may be that this film which will be the first of the Marvel cinematic universe to have a sex scene, gets blown up very quickly by the huge monster that comes right after him, barely a month later, dated December 17, 2021. We should have very quickly a second official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, since new images of the latter have just been unveiled in the magazine Empire. And one in particular is giving all fans of the franchise chills.

Indeed, thethe magazine Empire had the exclusivity of two exclusive images which certainly come from the next trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On one of them, we can see Tom Holland takes the typical break we know from previous iterations of Spider-Man. Deadpool certainly would have called it a hero landing but in a lighter version. The second, on the other hand, already seems to be going viral on Twitter, sinceit shows a Peter Parker running away from Doctor Octopus, the latter obviously wanting to send a car straight into his head. It is also a recurring Doctor Octopus gimmick, which fans have not hesitated to highlight.

Spider-Man No Way Home: still no official meeting?

If the fans are delighted to see a new image of Alfred Molina in his flagship role of Dr. Otto Octavius, some are still anxiously awaiting the return of all the other characters that have been announced in the cast, but still not officially presented in a trailer. This therefore applies tor Jamie Foxx in Electro, Tony Revolori in Flash Thompson or (let’s be crazy) Tom Hardy in Eddie Brock / Venom, since we now know, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man No Way Home are two films very related to each other as shown in the post-credits scene of the latest film from Sony.





Sony moreover recently renamed its “Sony pictures of Marvel Cinematic Universe” in a simple “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” since all the films presented by the Japanese giant have a link with the universe of the spider man. We already know that Venom is one of them, and very soon will join him Morbius, Kraven the Hunter but also two new films kept secret for now by Sony. Among the character trails the company wanted to explore were Madame Web, the Sinister Six, Silver Sable or even Black Cat and Nightwatch, but the director Spike lee finally withdrew from the project in 2018 and since then no news.

No matter the size, Octopus will always throw a car at Peter. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/oXCKCm9h7T October 23, 2021