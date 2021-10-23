Facebook questioned by a new whistleblower

And here’s Facebook grappling with a new whistleblower. A former employee of the social network accuses him of putting profits before moderation of problematic content, according to an article in the Washington post published Friday, October 22. Revelations that come a few weeks after those of its former engineer Frances Haugen.

According to the American daily, this second whistleblower is a former member of the Facebook team responsible for the civic integrity of the platform. He filed a statement with the SEC, the stock exchange authority.

In this document, the former employee of the group recounts in particular comments made in 2017, when the company was deciding the best way to manage the controversy linked to Russia’s interference in the 2016 American presidential election via its platform.

“It will be a flash in the pan. Elected officials will moan. And within a few weeks, they will have moved on. In the meantime, we print money in the basement and everything is fine ”, would then have said Tucker Bounds, a member of the communication team of Facebook.

Two testimonies that go in the same direction

This whistleblower signed his statement on October 13, a week after Frances Haugen’s resounding testimony before the US Congress.

This former Facebook computer scientist, described as“Heroine” by a Democratic senator, reiterated that the leaders of the California group, led by Mark Zuckerberg, “Finance their profits with our security”.





She had previously leaked the Wall Street Journal internal documents that shed new light on known abuses of social networks, such as the psychological problems of teenage girls overexposed to lives and bodies apparently “Perfect” influencers on Instagram.

According to the Washington Post, the new person’s SEC statement ensures that Facebook managers routinely undermined efforts to fight disinformation, hate speech and other problematic content for fear of angering former US President Donald Trump and his political allies , and not to risk losing the attention of users, essential to its voluminous profits.

Asked by Agence France-Presse, Erin McPike, a spokesperson for Facebook, said this article was “Lower than the standards of Washington Post, who for the past five years has only written after having investigated the merits and found multiple sources ”.

The Californian firm has been chaining up controversies for years, from its moderation of content, especially during election time, to its economic strategy, perceived as infringing the rules of competition by many governments.

