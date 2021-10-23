Faced with the overabundance of organic milk, a producer calls on every French person to buy 6 liters

A call to citizens to urgently buy organic milk has been launched. It is symptomatic of the difficulties encountered on the issues of food transition. In fact, this “new food revolution” as Emmanuel Macron nicknamed it during the presentation of the France 2030 plan has yet to find its economic model. The latest episode of this change towards a more sustainable food model, one of the first organic milk collectors in France, Biolait, asks households to buy a pack of organic milk in the coming months, or the equivalent of six liters, to support a market faced with an overabundant supply compared to demand.

“We all have the power to help the organic dairy sector. We are 28 million households in France: if each household buys a pack of organic milk in the coming months, then each Biolait producer can live decently and serenely from his job”, pleads the company in a press release.

Organic crisis

The French organic milk sector is going through a growth crisis. It has to sell part of the production cheaper, at the price of conventional, because supply exceeds demand which slows after years of double-digit growth. According to the dairy industry, Cniel, organic milk collection could reach 1.35 billion liters by the end of 2022 (+ 22% compared to the 2020 collection) and 4,400 producers (+ 10% compared to 2020 ). At the same time, “sales have run out of steam since the start of 2021 across all product categories” organic dairy products.

On the side of the National Federation of Organic Agriculture, we refute the idea that organic milk has reached a “glass ceiling” in France. Its president, Philippe Camburet, highlights the potential demand for canteens.

Tense flow

In this context, Biolait, which collects 30% of French organic milk, finds itself in a particularly delicate situation. The cooperative, federating 1,400 farms, does not process milk. It must therefore immediately transmit the milk collected to the manufacturer. However, the latter are crumbling under the supply of milk. For example, the French leader in dairy products Lactalis currently downgrades around 30% of the organic milk it collects, he told AFP.

“Many farms are in difficulty and could be forced to stop their activity”, warns Biolait. “By reducing milk production on their family farms, Biolait producers are making all possible efforts to adapt to the market and stabilize the sector without lowering the price of organic milk”.

The 2016 precedent

Indeed, an excessively abundant supply could ultimately lead to a fall in the price of the liter. The 2016 milk crisis is still in people’s minds. The government of the day had to impose a 5% drop in production in the second quarter in order to raise prices. In return, the executive took charge, for an amount of 50 million euros, of the shortfall for the farmers.





In this context of changing models and structural difficulties for farmers, the government adopted definitively, on October 16, a new law – Egalim2 – aimed at protecting the remuneration of farmers in commercial relations with manufacturers and distributors.

Egalim 2, a new law to better remunerate farmers

The new law requires that producers and their first buyers subscribe to written contracts of at least three years, fixing the prices of agricultural raw materials and accompanied byan automatic revision formula. It also secures these prices in the successive negotiations between the industrial processors and the distribution.

This call for help from Biolait is reminiscent of a project that was built from the start on consumer awareness and solicitation: that of the brand C’est Qui Le Patron ?! Four years later, the “consumer brand”, launched in 2016, via citizen consultations, draws up its specifications and “right price” thus paid to producers. In 2020, it announced that it had attracted 16 million buyers. A marketing strategy also enabled it to secure its outlets.

(With AFP)