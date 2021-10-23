facing Poland, the Europeans between dialogue and firmness

The standoff between Poland and the European Union was on the menu of discussions this Thursday in Brussels, on the occasion of the summit of EU leaders. What is at stake is the primacy of European law over national law, contested by Poland, which calls into question the very foundations of the EU in the eyes of many European leaders. Leaders divided on the strategy to adopt in the face of Warsaw, between firmness and a desire for dialogue.

The challenge by the Polish Constitutional Court of the primacy of European law is very serious for the Union, the finding is shared by almost all EU states, apart from Hungary which supports Poland against all odds. . This near unanimity is seen as a first positive result by Europeans who believe they have made it clear to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his country was on a slippery slope, reports our correspondent in Brussels, Pierre Benazet.

The strongest statements against Warsaw at the start of this European summit came unsurprisingly from the Dutch Prime Minister. Mark Rutte as usual is uncompromising against Poland. ” The independence of the Polish judicial system is a key issue, Poland must take the necessary measures. It’s non-negotiable », He declared on his arrival in Brussels.

Several European leaders are equally concerned about the crisis that has opened with Poland, but some of the 27 hope not to arrive at legal sanctions against Warsaw. This is the case of Germany and its Chancellor, Angela Merkel, who reaffirmed on her arrival in Brussels her intention to maintain an open dialogue with Warsaw.

Call for dialogue from France

France also refuses to slam the door in the face of Polish leaders. According to the Élysée, during a one-to-one meeting with the Polish Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron called for dialogue to find a solution ” compatible with our common principles and rules “.



We will not act under the pressure of blackmail. We are ready for dialogue. We do not agree with the constant expansion of competences but of course we will discuss how to resolve current disputes in a spirit of compromise and dialogue.

A sign that the rag has not yet completely burned between Warsaw and its European interlocutors, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said he was ready for dialogue. ” But we won’t act under the pressure of blackmail “, he said. It is an allusion to the Polish stimulus plan and to the tens of billions of euros currently frozen by the European Commission.



Nothing concrete was obtained but Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo did not expect a miracle solution. ” I don’t think it was a dialogue of the deaf. Clearly, it was useful to have this discussion, just to understand for how many countries it is a point that is important and which ultimately speaks of confidence in the European system. ” For most governments, the European Commission is in its role when it suspends the first payments of the stimulus package for Poland and the threat of additional financial sanctions.