Fatal shot on a shoot of Alec Baldwin: update on the investigation

On Thursday, the American actor shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. A likely accidental drama.

American actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun on Thursday as a prop on the set of Rust, killing the director of photography for the film and injuring its director. Here is what we know about the investigation, as well as the various protagonists of the drama.

• What happened?

Police officers from Santa Fe, New Mexico, surrendered to the Bonanza Creek ranch early Thursday afternoon after an emergency call alerting them to shooting on the plateau of Rust.

They found two people injured by a gun used as a prop on set and operated by lead actor and film producer Alec Baldwin.

Wounded in the stomach, Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance to another hospital where he was treated without spending the night there.

• How did the facts unfold?

Citing court documents prepared by the police to obtain a search warrant, the Santa Fe Reporter indicates that the film crew was rehearsing a scene.

The gunsmith had placed three weapons serving as an accessory on a cart, an assistant director handed one of them to Alec Baldwin, saying “cold weapon”, which in cinema jargon means that the weapon is not is not loaded. The assistant director “did not know that there was active ammunition in the accessory”, according to the document.

The clothes worn by Alec Baldwin during the accident were turned over to investigators, along with the gun in question and the cartridge cases.

• What happened to Alec Baldwin?

The 63-year-old actor was questioned by investigators. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said he spontaneously introduced himself to them, answering their questions before leaving the scene. He was not arrested.

Investigations continued on Friday and Alec Baldwin tweeted that he was “fully cooperating” with the police.





• Who was Halyna Hutchins?

The shooting victim, Halyna Hutchins, was unanimously hailed by her colleagues as a talented and passionate filmmaker who quickly made a name for herself among the ranks of cinematographers in Hollywood. Originally from Ukraine, she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines,” according to her website.

After her studies, she worked as a journalist in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe, before joining the prestigious Conservatory of the American Film Academy (AFI) in Los Angeles in 2015.

Recently, Halyna Hutchins had worked on a detective film, Blindfire, and on Archenemy, fantasy film produced by Elijah Wood. Rust, a western, was his first starring production.

• Who is Joel Souza?

Injured in the accident, Joel Souza is a screenwriter and director who has worked in Hollywood for ten years. Originally from California, he made his debut in 2010 with Hanna’s treasure, family adventure film with the late star of the series Beverly Hills 90210, Luke Perry.

He has since written or directed four other feature films, including the crime film “Night shift: night patrol”, which Alec Baldwin produced and in which he was originally scheduled to star.

• Who is Alec Baldwin?

Hollywood star in the 1990s, Baldwin made his television debut before exploding onto the big screen with films like Beetlejuice and Hunting for Red October.

His career had plunged after an acrimonious divorce from Kim Basinger and for a long time he had mostly made the headlines for his private life and his temper tantrums.

The successes of 30 Rock and his imitations of Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live have won him Emmy Awards and greatly improved his reputation as an actor.

• What is “Rust”?

The idea of Rust was born from research carried out by Joel Souza on the youngest person to have been hanged in the Old West.

Souza and Baldwin have made a scenario of it around a wanted outlaw who flies to the aid of his thirteen-year-old grandson, sentenced to death for an accidental homicide.

Grandfather Harland Rust (Alec Baldwin) and grandson Lucas (Brady Noon) flee, pursued by law enforcement and a sinister bounty hunter, finding refuge in New Mexico.