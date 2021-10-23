FC Nantes – Clermont (2-1): Kombouaré makes his mea culpa after the confusion with Gastien

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

Thanks to goals from Andrei Girotto (38th) and Ludovic Blas (61st), FC Nantes overcame Clermont (2-1) this Saturday and temporarily climbed to 5th place in the Ligue 1 standings. , the coach of the Canaries, Antoine Kombouaré, did not hide his satisfaction.

“We are working to win as many matches as possible and today we had a direct competitor against us, a formidable opponent. It’s good to have won this match, in the difficulty. I’m really happy and proud to the performance of my players. When you have a team spirit, you can do great things, “Kanak told Amazon Prime Video, before commenting on the confusion he had with the Clermont trainer, Pascal Gastien. “This is where I have to continue to grow. I thought I had passed a milestone, but in the end when the threads touch, it is not always very good. But I congratulated my players because I did not do my game when the players were present. It’s over and I apologized to him, because sometimes we react hot. “

