FC Nantes – Clermont (2-1): the 3 heroes of the Canaries’ victory

Ludovic Blas
Ludovic Blas is starting to make a name for himself in Ligue 1. Upon receiving a clever center set back from Randal Kolo Muani, the Canaries’ playing master scored in the empty goal at the height of 16 meters (61st), scoring his 6th goal this season in the league. The former En Avant Guingamp player could have ended his match with an assist if Moses Simon had deceived Arthur Desmas (82nd).
Andrei girotto
Aligned in the midfield of the FCN alongside Pedro Chirivella and Roli Pereira de Sa, Andrei Girotto, who opened the scoring on a set piece (38th), was solid in the duels and valuable in the construction of the game .
Pedro Chirivella
Scorer against the Girondins de Bordeaux (1-1) in the last match, Pedro Chirivella did not find the net this Saturday but he was one of the great architects of the victory of the Canaries thanks to his technique and his playing volume.
Author of a great collective performance, FC Nantes won this Saturday on their lawn against Clermont (2-1), on behalf of the 11th day of Ligue 1. Here are the 3 heroes of the Nantes victory.