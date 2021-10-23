More

    FC Nantes – Mercato: Kombouaré’s requests to Kita for January fall

    This afternoon, the Nantes-Clermont match will pit the two coaches who have used the fewest players since the start of the season. For Antoine Kombouaré, it is a will. Kanak does not count on part of its workforce, as explained in the article in L’Equipe du jour, in which we can guess what its needs will be in the transfer window.

    “Kombouaré, who has to deal with a ric-rac workforce, may also lack a little more density in certain positions, even if the transfer window has seen those we thought to see leave (Lafont, Kolo Muani, Blas ). If he is the coach who used the fewest players (21) after Pascal Gastien (Clermont, 20), he is one of those who make the most changes (4.8 on average). He lacks a more secure left side defensively. Fabio and Charles Traoré are struggling to be convincing, and in Bordeaux, it is even Appiah who finished on this side after the exit of Fabio, while Traoré was on the bench. “

    “In front, Bukari still lacks strength on the right side. Kombouaré has guarantees with Blas, Kolo Muani and Simon, but this is not always the case and one of them should not be injured, because behind, it is light: Coulibaly has not scored this season, Geubbels is injured, Coco has lost playing time, Emond no longer plays and Limbombe, like Augustin, has disappeared from circulation. “

    FC Nantes squad will need reinforcements this winter

    If Antoine Kombouaré is the second Ligue 1 coach who has used the fewest players since the start of the season, it is because he believes that some do not have the level. And therefore that its president, Waldemar Kita, should recruit this winter.

