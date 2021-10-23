Femina Provence | Provençal April Benayoum will represent France at the 2021 Miss World contest

What if she brought the crown home? April Benayoum, Miss Provence 2020 who finished first runner-up in the Miss France 2021 election, will represent our country at the Miss World 2021 competition which will be held from November 21 to December 16 in Puerto Rico. The information was revealed in a story on Instagram by the young woman from Eguilles.





At 22, April Benayoum will therefore have another chance to wear the crown of the big winner. On December 19, she finished just behind Amandine Petit, elected Miss France 2021 at Puy du Fou. An evening that had almost been spoiled by the wave of anti-Semitic insults which the young woman had been the target and for which eight defendants were tried last month.

Amandine Petit having participated in the Miss Universe contest last May, it is therefore the Provençale who was chosen to represent France next month for the title of Miss World.

But putting on the Miss World scarf will not be easy. Since the competition was created in 1951, France has won it only once. It was through Denise Perrier, in … 1953! A 68-year shortage which April Benayoum will therefore try to put an end to.