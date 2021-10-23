first trailer to attract (or not) video game fans

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake (young) in the first trailer for Uncharted, which links directly to the cult video games of Naughty Dog.

The plot of the film Uncharted is worthy of an endless stunt, where Nathan Drake flees a crumbling setting and escapes death 38 times in 45 seconds. Launched in 2008, the Naughty Dog video game adaptation project has seen six directors and at least as many screenwriters parade, as everything was redesigned along the way. The best symptom of this sweet chaos: Mark Wahlberg, originally cast as Nathan Drake, and ultimately chosen to play Sully, while the rejuvenated hero will be played by Tom Holland.

Repelled many times, Uncharted will be released on February 16, 2022. And a first trailer has arrived to prove that this film, which has been dragging on for what seems to be ten years, does exist.

In this film in the form of an original story, Drake’s youth (simply told in playable flashbacks, in games) will be at the center of the plot. Here, the adventurer is no longer a clever and daredevil orphan who crosses the road of Sully, but a waiter in a big city. But he has some family issues, with a brother mentioned, and a mildly suicidal thirst for adventure.

The blockbuster will take over various elements of the games, including one of the most emblematic scenes of video games: the plane crash in Uncharted 3: The Drake Illusion. It doesn’t matter if Nathan wasn’t 12 and a half when he went through it, and it doesn’t matter if everything was set over a desert in the game. The scene was totally epic on console, and clearly one of the best moments of an otherwise average episode. For a blockbuster, it is therefore blessed bread.

Like the next film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the teamUncharted has therefore played video games, and will obviously shout it from the rooftops to reassure the fans. Which will surely be useful since the choice to tell the adventures of a young Nathan Drake, with a very prominent actor at Marvel, aroused suspicion.





Is there a pilot on the plane ?

With co-writers Art Macum and Matt Holloway (Transformers 5: The Last Knight, Men in Black: International) and director Ruben Fleischer (Gangster squad, Venom), there are reasons to be afraid. Especially having in mind that at the beginning, the film Uncharted was to be directed by David O. Russell, starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for the Drake family, around Mark Wahlberg.

But no one is immune to a good surprise, especially since Naughty Dog visibly protects her babies. A movie The Last of Us had thus been nipped in the bud to avoid a bad post-apo action movie, and the HBO series The Last of Us is headed by Neil Druckmann, the studio pundit behind video games.

All that’s left to do is hope the movie Uncharted will be as funny, spectacular and inventive as video games. Antonio Banderas is also part of the role of the villain, and Sophia Ali will play Chloe, essential character and bad-girl-but-not-too much of the saga.