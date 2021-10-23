Flu shot: all you need to know about side effects

The seasonal flu vaccination campaign started in France this Friday, October 22.

On BFM TV, the health Minister, Olivier Véran, explained precisely this Friday that “the flu could be strong this year because we didn’t have it last year”.

But there is a weapon to fight the flu. And this weapon is the vaccine, moreover free for certain categories of people: “These are mainly people over 65 and pregnant women, but also people with certain pathologies: asthma, diabetes, heart failure, AIDS… All caregivers are also concerned”, summarizes Le Monde.

Double vaccination

An opportunity for the Government which also wishes to relaunch the vaccination campaign anti-Covid. And who even set up the double vaccination, influenza and Covid-19 (third dose): one on each arm.





But of course, who says vaccine, says Side effects. For the flu, these side effects are mild and can pass after a few days, say our colleagues from El Periodico. It is :

– Headache.

– Pain or swelling at the bite.

– Fever.

– Sickness.

– Muscle aches.

In addition, a allergic reaction to a component of the vaccine can be observed. In case of high fever, it is advisable to reach or consult a doctor immediately.

In the event of an allergic reaction, the following symptoms may occur:

– Difficulty breathing.

– Hoarse voice, shortness of breath.

– Swelling of the eyes and mouth.

– Urticaria.

– Pale skin.

– dizziness.

– Accelerated heart rate.

– Vertigo.