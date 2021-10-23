Focus Entertainment buys a studio and reports two poor performances

Focus therefore continues its small collection of studios, favoring local creators. The publisher also comes out of a busy fiscal quarter thanks to the releases ofAliens: Fireteam Elite and portages ofInsurgency: Sandstorm on PS4 and Xbox One which are approaching half a million in sales. These two securities performed well and made a good contribution to the 44 million euros in turnover achieved in the second fiscal quarter, just like Necromunda: Hired Gun, author of good performances.





However, the games launched in the first quarter have meanwhile fallen short of expectations and have had disappointing sales since their release in May. It is Hood: Outlaws & Legends by Sumo Digital and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground by Gasket Games. “These two games represented a significant investment for the Group and will have an impact on the profitability of 2021/22“, points out Focus, which considers in spite of everything to meet the objectives previously announced (between 120 and 150 million euros of turnover).

If there is one game that works, however, it is Snowrunner. Released on Steam recently and still powered, the game has just reached 5 million players worldwide knowing that it has been present in the Xbox Game Pass subscription since May. It is therefore no coincidence that Focus announces the renewal of its partnership with Saber Interactive, which will release no less than five additional games for Focus between 2023 and 2026.

Finally, Focus reports the postponement ofEvil West, the western sauce dark fantasy of Flying Wild Hog, in the next annual exercise, that is to say in the spring of 2022 at the earliest. The game still hasn’t shown since its announcement at the Games Awards 2020, so it was hard to wait for it again for this year anyway.