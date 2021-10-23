for Sakho, Savanier had the talent to make a better career

Mamadou Sakho is convinced that Téji Savanier’s career is a “mess”, because he believes that his talent allows him to play in the biggest European clubs and to discover the Champions League. For the French defender, his teammate touches the level of a Philippe Coutinho.

Mamadou Sakho played with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco Verratti, Philippe Coutinho or Luis Suarez. And about Téji Savanier, he is categorical: “Frankly, I put him in my top 10”. At a press conference in Montpellier, the 31-year-old central defender gave a rave speech to his teammate, who has never ceased to impress since his arrival in Hérault in 2019. To the point of affirming that the midfielder offensive (who also played in Arles-Avignon and Nîmes) undoubtedly had the capabilities to make a better career.

“As I told him, for me, it’s a mess. In the sense that he could have had a better career. He could very sincerely have played in very big clubs. It’s not over yet, because he is only 29 years old (…) But it’s a shame, a talent like that who has not yet had the chance to play in the Champions League “, declared Mamadou Sakho on Friday, either two days from Monaco-Montpellier in Ligue 1.





Sakho would have advised Deschamps for the Blues

“Honestly, I think he deserves to discover a higher level for him, so that he can rub shoulders with the best players in the world, and also to progress,” insisted the French international, while specifying that he “would love “of course continue to play with him at MHSC.

After these first praises, Mamadou Sakho was asked if Téji Savanier should end up in the France team. Once the usual precautions have been taken by reminding that these choices are up to coach Didier Deschamps, the former Paris Saint-Germain captain continued his praise. “It is sure that if I had been in the staff of the France team, I would have kept an eye on him. At the Olympic Games, he showed all his talent. He is a player who could bring his little more to this selection. And that’s what I sincerely think. I trained with Coutinho every day, with Suarez every day, and I can tell you that he’s a hell of a talent. “