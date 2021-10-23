For the bicycle “made in Portugal”, N.1 in Europe, the pandemic is a boon and a challenge

“We have orders until mid-2023, but will we have enough to fill them?” Asks the export manager of a bicycle assembly plant in northern Portugal, European leader of a sector which is trying to support the explosion in demand caused by the health crisis.

The case of the company InCycles, one of the flagships of the bicycle “cluster” grouped around the town of Agueda, testifies to the “success story” of a booming sector but which, at the same time, suffers. disruptions in the global supply chain.

With the pandemic and its confinements, “people fought to have bicycles, so we sold a lot of them”, explains Filipe Mota in the middle of the four assembly lines where nearly 200 workers with precise movements assemble bicycles for around forty brands.

But, he told AFP, this “boom in orders” has caused “a very significant shortage of parts, with delivery times that can go up to two or three years” from the suppliers of components, mostly Asian.

When this company started to assemble Uber’s self-service bicycles, under the Jump brand which had since been taken over by Lime, its turnover jumped: from around 3 million euros in 2018 to around 50 million euros. euros in 2019.

Since then, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused its revenue to drop to around 37 million euros in 2020, a level at which it is expected to stagnate this year.

– “Leading companies” –

“If we had the parts, we would have easily made 60 or 70 million euros”, assures Mr. Mota, specifying that the plant inaugurated last year could assemble up to 250,000 bicycles per year, but will close to 2021. of 140,000 units.

According to experts’ forecasts, these logistical problems should be resolved by 2023 and the Portuguese “cluster”, with some 8,000 direct jobs, intends to do well.





Since the national association of the two-wheel sector, Abimota, launched a program to internationalize the sector in 2015, its exports have almost doubled, to 425 million euros last year.

This year, despite the supply difficulties, they could still jump by 30%, says its secretary general, Gil Nadais.

“We have several cutting-edge companies here, among the best in Europe or the world,” he said, citing as an example the first company outside Asia to produce carbon frames, the only factory in the world to manufacture frames. aluminum welded by robots or the world No. 1 in child seats.

In 2020, Portugal produced 2.6 million bicycles, almost all of which were exported, placing the Iberian country first in Europe ahead of Italy and Germany, according to Eurostat.

– Anti-dumping measures –

Almost half of this volume came from the workshops of the company RTE, supplier of Decathlon stores and which plans next January to expand its factory in Vila Nova de Gaia, near Porto (north), and to open a second one. Poland.

Beyond cheap labor and know-how rooted in history, the Portuguese bicycle industry has benefited from the customs tariffs imposed by the European Union on bicycles imported from China.

“Without the anti-dumping measures, our sector would not be there”, recognizes his Gil Nadais, stressing that in Portugal the production of bicycles had started to rise again even before the pandemic, while it was declining elsewhere in Europe.

According to Kevin Mayne, head of the European sector association “Cycling Industries Europe”, this market should continue to grow by 15% by 2030, “or 10 million additional bikes per year”.

“The average price of a bicycle, the use of the bicycle or the penetration of electric bicycles are better in Europe than anywhere else in the world,” he told AFP.

Therefore, “the Portuguese sector and other + clusters + will be winners as more companies are now likely to decide that Europe is a better long-term investment”.