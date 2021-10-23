For the boss of ADP, travel demand promises to be “very, very strong”

The group which has just announced 1.87 billion euros of turnover in the third quarter anticipates a strong upturn in traffic “during the holidays of All Saints and Christmas holidays”.

The Aéroport de Paris group is restarting slowly but surely. “We have not quite recovered to the level of 2019 but Schengen traffic, particularly to holiday destinations, is extremely dynamic“, Noted this morning the CEO of the ADP group, Augustin de Romanet at the microphone of BFM Business.

After the shock waves of Covid-19 in the aviation sector and thanks to a gradual recovery in post-pandemic traffic, ADP posted a turnover of 1.87 billion euros in the third quarter. An improvement of 11.9% therefore, even if the group still remains far from its performance in 2019 over the same period.

If the summer of 2021 was not “the apocalypse», The group has regained only 40% of pre-crisis traffic over the first six months and air traffic remains hampered by countries still hostile to the reopening of their borders. “Traffic was expected to resume well, with the exception of the eastern part of the world, and it remains closed“, The closure of air bridges with China and Singapore explains that the traffic takes time to resume,”especially for us who are a hub“, Augustin de Romanet justified this morning.





The boss of ADP recalls that in normal times, a large part of the traffic is carried by travelers in transit between China and Africa, from Latin America to China, “and this traffic no longer exists“, He explained before adding that”very big newsHowever, there remains the reopening of the American borders on November 8.

Confident, Augustin de Romanet this morning expressed his optimism about a recovery “extremely strong»Air traffic in all areas open during the All Saints holidays and Christmas holidays, a demand boosted in particular by the opening of new low-cost lines which are creating demand, such as the Transavia lines to the Canaries or from Jordan. “Travel demand is very, very strong, we talk a lot about the savings accumulated by the French and I believe that a travel request will be revealed in the coming months.», Said the CEO on the set of BFM.

Hydrogen, what bets for ADP?

“We are preparing for the airport to be a place of energy production but also a hub to supply hydrogen“, Explained Augustin de Romanet after recalling that”the main bettor on this energy is the manufacturer, who must now ask whether the hydrogen-powered aircraft will be industrial“.

The group, which manages around twenty airport facilities around the world, has expressed its desire to be “stakeholder in the energy revolution which is one of the main revolutions of the world in the next thirty years“. The energy revolution in the aviation sector and the dynamic recovery of passenger traffic therefore remain two challenges for the ADP group, which suffered net losses of 1.17 billion euros in 2020. The head of ADP now expects traffic to return to normal. between 2025 and 2027, which implies “double-digit growth rate», He concluded.