Former footballer Patrice Evra reveals he was sexually abused as a teenager

In his autobiography to be published on October 28, Patrice Evra explains having suffered sexual abuse at the age of 13, perpetrated by the principal of the colleague he was dating. The 40-year-old former French international has kept this story quiet for years. He is now speaking out so that children who are victims of sexual abuse ” don’t feel guilty “.

His autobiography, I Love This Game, will be available on October 28. But before its publication, Patrice Evra spoke, Friday, October 22, in the columns of Times. In the British daily, the footballer retired for two years has entrusted an important chapter of his life, also told in his book: he was the victim of sexual abuse at the age of 13. ” I was ashamed to admit I was sexually abused – but I don’t want other kids to feel this He says.

Patrice Evra reveals that he was attacked by the principal of his college, who accommodated him several nights a week to avoid him too many trips between his home and the establishment. The details he gives in his autobiography are freezing.





The former defender, including Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus and Olympique de Marseille, explains that he only recently revealed these facts to his mother. ” Of course, she was very shocked. It was a tough time for me and I still haven’t told some of my siblings and close friends He told The Times.

” I only told him now when I am 40 years old. It was a big shock to her, with a lot of anger. “You must not put it in your book, it’s private, Patrice,” she told me. But I told her it wasn’t about me but the other kids and she told me it was OK, that she understood “, Develops the one who has worn the jersey of the France team 81 times.

“ I buried it so deep inside me that I didn’t think of filing a complaint “

The native of Dakar lets go that at the age of 24, while piercing at AS Monaco, he was contacted by the police about his alleged attacker. But he had been unable to say what had happened to him ten years earlier. ” Living with this is one of my biggest regrets, because I could have helped so many people », He laments.

Patrice Evra has never lodged a complaint against his former teacher: “ The first thing my mother said to me was, “If you don’t, I will. If he’s still alive, I’m going to kill him.” But I buried it so deep inside me that I didn’t think about filing a complaint. “

By making this case public, the ex-defender wants to send a message to child victims of sexual abuse. ” I want the kids to have the courage [de parler] and don’t feel guilty, because I’ve always felt guilty. “

► To read also: Harassment and sexual abuse: Venezuelan footballers break the silence

(With AFP)