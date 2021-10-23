Formula 1: middle finger and insult on the track, things continue to heat up between Verstappen and Hamilton

With six races to go to the end of the Formula 1 season, the Verstappen-Hamilton duel continues to be talked about. Separated by six small points in the general classification, dominated by the Dutchman, the two pilots offered a new electric sequence during the second free practice session of the Grand Prix in Austin in Texas (United States).

Launched at full speed on the pit straight, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) found himself wheel to wheel with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who seemed to burn politeness instead of stepping aside. Not wanting to let the 24-year-old driver pass, he took the turn first.

” You idiot “

After a small ironic laugh, Max Verstappen, in search of his first world title this season, did not fail to express his annoyance, heard on the radio, by releasing a “kind of idiot”, embellished with a franc middle finger tense.



Since the Silverstone Grand Prix (Great Britain), where a collision between the two single-seaters had led the Dutchman to leave the track, the tension has continued to rise between the two drivers. A few weeks later, at Monza, during the Italian Grand Prix, a new accident involving them literally put Max Verstappen’s vehicle on top of Lewis Hamilton’s, almost hitting the head of the defending champion.

A rivalry that Formula 1 fans will undoubtedly find in the next season of Drive to Survive, Netflix’s flagship program, although the Dutchman has announced that he no longer wants to participate. “They falsify a lot of things. They invented rivalries that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be part of it, and I didn’t give an interview anymore because there is actually nothing to show. I’m not really the drama type, I just want facts and real things, ”he explained in an interview with The Associated Press.