Formula 1 | Verstappen on his rivalry with Hamilton: ‘All is forgiven’

Max Verstappen says that “all is forgiven” between him and Lewis Hamilton after their collisions at Silverstone and Monza.

Inevitably, these incidents seemed to strain the relationship between the two drivers, with Verstappen not checking Hamilton’s condition at Monza, walking away as the seven-time world champion remained in his car.

Hamilton had phoned the Dutchman after his impact at 51G at Silverstone to try to calm things down but did not do so after Monza.

However, the Red Bull driver insisted that there is no lingering resentment.

“We bumped into it a few times and weren’t happy with each other. But a few races later you can see us sitting together at a press conference and laughing again with each other. the other, and that’s how the race goes. “

“A lot of people look at us and have an opinion on our rivalry, but in the end it doesn’t go that bad. Nobody purposely looks for a collision in a race, but unfortunately these things happen. It happens in karting like in Formula 1. “





“We all have difficult times with someone but we are human beings. Everything is forgiven and we move on.”

Verstappen also took issue with recent claims that a few years ago, when he was less mature, a collision like Monza’s would necessarily have ended in a physical altercation, as during the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, when he pushed on several occasions Esteban Ocon.

“I’ve aged and have more experience, but I don’t necessarily think I would have hit Lewis!” Max answers.

“It’s just that you experience more and learn to handle the sport better – it’s just a natural process.”

“I’ve been very relaxed all year. I can’t speak for Lewis but on my side, there’s not really that extra pressure.”