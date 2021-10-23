Forza Horizon 5: Preload is available and reveals massive gameplay!

At the end of September, Playground Games unveiled the different PC configurations for running Forza Horizon 5. We then discovered that at least 110 GB of free disk space was needed, without knowing the exact weight of the game.

For approximately 24 hours, players who have pre-ordered Forza Horizon 5 or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can pre-install the game, which will be playable on November 9 next. The opportunity for players to discover the initial weight of the title, which will obviously change with the updates. Don’t hesitate to check out how much space you have on your hard drives or SSDs, as the game is, as expected, massive. On PC and Xbox Series, 103 GB of data will have to be downloaded. On Xbox One, the total jumps to 116 GB. In addition to the space requested, the connection of players is a real issue.





If you’re going to play it right out of the box and have fiber optic, the setup should be done quickly. On the other hand, if your speed is lower, remember to start the preloading well in advance. Recall that Forza Horizon 5 is a open world racing game in which players can drive various types of vehicles in many events. More 420 customizable vehicles are expected at launch of the title which, as announced, will take place in Mexico !