French clubs shake Europe

What follows after this advertisement

Do you remember the time when Ligue 1 was called a Farmer League? A distant memory at the start of the 2021-2022 season. Indeed, our French clubs shine on the European scene since mid-September. After 3 days with the Champions League, Europa League and Europa League Conference combined, PSG, Lille, OM, OL, Monaco and Rennes have conceded only one defeat. Enough to offer us the best start in Europe for France since the 2014-2015 season. What also to be currently in 3rd position in the UEFA ranking of the season ahead of Spain, Germany, Italy and Portugal. Just that. A trend that was confirmed this week with no defeats on the clock and even 4 wins for only 2 draws. PSG beat Leipzig at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening (3-2) while yesterday, three of our representatives went to seek success away from home. OL in Prague against Sparta (4-3), Monaco in Eindhoven against PSV (2-1) and Rennes in Slovenia on Mura’s side (2-1). Finally, Lille and OM have hooked two big European teams (Sevilla FC and Lazio on their lawn). Hope it lasts !





Ronaldinho under the spell of the MNM

While in Paris, especially Tuesday night during the victory of PSG against Leipzig (3-2) in the Champions League, Ronaldinho was able to measure that his popularity had not aged in the French capital. The Brazilian genius, Ballon d’Or in 2005, also took the opportunity to respond to interview requests from the French media. The Parisian asked him in particular what he thought of the new magic trio of PSG, Mbappé-Neymar-Messi (the famous MNM). This is what he replied: “they are friends. We played together. And they are friends. This is not an idol or fan story. It’s a story of friends, and even very good friends. Whenever I have the opportunity to be with them, it’s always a very special moment. ”

Benzema between transfer window and justice

The news is busy for Karim Benzema at the moment. More than ever in the race for the Ballon d’Or with its stratospheric performances for several months, KB9 is in great demand in the media. Just yesterday, he was questioned by ESPN who asked him to talk about his future. What will he do after his adventure at Real Madrid? Is the United States tempting it? Response from the interested party: “I love the United States. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you that I will sign there? At the moment, I am in Madrid. ” Also at this moment, Benzema is following from the Spanish capital the trial of the Mathieu Valbuena sextape case which is being held in Paris. And the French striker was able to know the indictment of the public prosecutor who required 10 months suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros against the international tricolor.