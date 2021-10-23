From chaos, hope springs … – Dbrief and NOTES of the players (ASSE 2-2 Angers) – Football

Managed to snatch the draw against Angers (2-2) at the end of a meeting whose kick-off was given an hour late and during which he displayed a conquering face, Saint-Etienne remains last but has regained hope this Friday in Ligue 1.

Nad and the Greens pulled off a deserved draw.

An irrelevant evening at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this Friday at the opening of the 11th day of Ligue 1!

While the threat of a cancellation loomed over the meeting for a long time due to hostile supporters and the throwing of smoke which pierced Bajic’s nets and delayed the kick-off by one hour (see here), AS Saint-Etienne offered a great reaction on the pitch and pulled off a well-deserved draw against Angers (2-2). All in front of an audience that was initially hostile and then gradually conquered despite the whistles at the end of the match.

The Greens showered by opposing realism

Far from being disturbed by the electrical context, the men of a conspicuous Claude Puel and always more in the hot seat nevertheless put an incredible intensity in the pressing and gradually asphyxiated Angevins who did not manage to see the light of day.

Conquered, the audience of Geoffroy-Guichard even began to encourage his own who were pushing hard in the opposing camp! Unfortunately for them, the Greens struggled to turn their extended strong time into real chances. And the Forzian club was punished on the first opposing situation when Boufal, on a free kick, found the head of a completely lonely Traor at the far post (0-1, 28 ‘).

Fulgini drives the point home

A particularly cruel scenario for the red lantern, who had the merit of not giving up, the image of this free kick from Boudebouz which was shot right next to Bernardoni’s goal. Then Moukoudi was countered at the last moment. ASSE had not said its last word and continued to push back from the locker room. But the visitors were icy realism and Fulgini drove the point home with a quick attack (0-2, 56 ‘).

Nad at the end of the night!

Exemplary in attitude, Khazri however maintained hope by reducing the score in the crowd with a marvelous free kick rolled up (1-2, 61st). The Cauldron chanted the name of the scorer! Behind, he reigned an atmosphere of KO with the impression that the match could switch from one side to the other but the Greens did not find the fault despite two good situations for Bouanga in the box. Finally, after additional time, Nad managed to snatch the draw at close range (2-2, 90th + 4)! The Greens remain last and Puel under threat but the envy displayed tonight is hopeful. The SCO is 4th.

The score of the match: 7/10

Despite the incidents before kick-off, we saw a really pleasant match with intense pressing from the Greens for half an hour. Behind, ASSE dominated in a less clear manner, but we were not bored and the twists and turns scenario will make us forget the too many technical approximations.

The goals :

– Left side, Boufal perfectly hits a free kick coming in and finds at the far post the powerful head of Traor, completely lonely, who crucifies Bajic (0-1, 28 ‘).

– Following a raise from Bernardoni, Cabot collides in the opposing camp and launches Fulgini who resists Moueffek and goes to beat Bajic with a broken shot (0-2, 56th).

– On a free kick slightly off-center on the left, Khazri rolls his ball perfectly over the wall and it shoots into the window of a helpless Bernardoni and fig (1-2, 62nd).

– Following a corner, Sow tears off and crosses at the far post for Nad who takes the lead from close range (2-2, 90th + 4).

Player NOTES

Maxifoot has awarded a score (out of 10) comments on each player.

Man of the match: Wahbi Khazri (7/10)

Author of a match full of envy, the striker has never let go and the Tunisian symbolized the fighting spirit of the Greens throughout the game. Author of several forays which set fire to the opponent’s area, he was rewarded for his efforts by his magnificent goal from a free kick which brought back hope.

ST ETIENNE :

Stefan Bajic (4.5): a frustrating evening for the usual substitute for Green, injured, who tilts on the only two shots on target from Angers without his responsibility being directly questioned.

Mahdi Camara (5): again aligned as a right side, the captain of the Greens was discreet offensively but effective on his defensive tasks and he removed several hot balls.

Harold Moukoudi (4.5): not always irreproachable in his marking, the central defender had the merit of being interesting in his raises and present on stopped kicks to bring danger into the opposing area. Injured and replaced the 46th minute with Mickal Nad (6), who immediately put a lot of impact in the duels and who played the saviors after extra time.

Saidou Sow (6): author of an applied match, the central defender is rewarded in the last moments when he tears off to send a decisive pass Nad.

Yvann Maon (4): back after a month of absence, the left side provided a lot of activity at the start of the game. But he gets caught in the back on the opening goal and then lacked accuracy in his crosses. Replace the 73rd minute with Denis Bouanga (not rated), who is restless but lacking in sharpness on his two occasions in the box.

Aimen Moueffek (5): for his first game of the season, the midfielder offered a great deal of energy which allowed him to scratch second balls several times. He is unhappy by losing his duel against Fulgini on the opposing second goal. Replace the 58th minute with Adil Aouchiche (not rated).

Yvan Neyou (5.5): generous, the midfielder did a lot of work on the recovery and well coordinated the pressing of his team. Replace the 82nd minute with Romain Hamouma (not rated).

Lucas Gourna-Douath (5): a satisfying match for the midfielder who fought in each duel and tried to carry the ball forward.

Ryad Boudebouz (5.5): like Khazri, the Algerian was a real leader in attitude with important pressing work and a concern to always project forward. But the attacking midfielder was not able to be decisive and he fell somewhat in the second half.

Wahbi Khazri (7): read the comment above.





Jean-Philippe Krasso (4): preferred Bouanga at kick-off, the attacker had a complicated evening and he had trouble existing in the zone of truth despite some interesting spillovers when he dzon. Replace the 58th minute with Arnaud Nordin (not rated).

ANGERS :

Paul Bernardoni (5): the goalkeeper did the job by stopping the Stphanois strikes which often lacked power but he did not make a masterful stop. Interesting in his recovery game which leads to the second goal of the SCO and powerless on the two goals conceded.

Vincent Manceau (4.5): sober but effective match from the central defender who controlled several hot balls but who ended up losing his duel, the regular according to the referee, facing Nad on the fatal ball.

Ismal Traor (6): author of the opening of the scoring of the head, the Ivorian made a solid copy and imposed his power in the duels, even if he was not the most prominent defender of his team.

Romain Thomas (6): frustrated after his misadventure against PSG, the central defender started the match at a very high level and increased rescues against the Stphanoise waves. Less prominent then.

Jimmy Cabot (6.5): repositioned this right piston position, the training winger has completed a full game! Author of many saving returns to relieve his defense, the former Troyen throws Fulgini on the 2nd goal. Only downside: several borderline errors that could have earned him a card.

Batista Mendy (5.5): an important work in the shadows recovery for the midfielder who tried to relieve his team as he could. Replace the 70th minute with Azzedine Ounahi (not rated).

Thomas Mangani (5): his composure and technical finesse did good to bring out the balls when the SCO suffocated at the start of the game. But the Stphanois domination did not give him much opportunity to shine with the ball to the foot.

Pierrick Capelle (4): difficulties for the left piston which struggled to release early in the game and multiplied the failed raises. At his expense, he was not very second and then suffered less. Replace the 83rd minute with Enzo Ebosse (not rated).

Angelo Fulgini (6): the beautiful forays of the attacking midfielder were rewarded by his goal full of coolness after returning from the locker room. Replace the 90th + 1 minute with Mathias Pereira Lage (not rated).

Stphane Bahoken (3): lonely at the top in a match where his team had trouble getting the ball, the attacker barely exist.

Sofiane Boufal (5.5): less in sight than against PSG, the attacking midfielder has made some class moves but his influence will have been limited. Still decisive passer for Traor on free kick. Replace the 71st minute with Mohamed-Ali Cho (not rated).

ST ETIENNE 2-2 ANGERS (mid-time: 0-1) – FRANCE – Ligue 1 / 11th day

Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint Etienne – Referee: Antony Gautier, France

Goals : W. Khazri (61st) M. Nade (90 + 4th) for ST ETIENNE – I. Traor (28th) A. Fulgini (56th) for ANGERS

Warnings : – S. Boufal (45 + 1e) , B. Mendy (60th) , T. Mangani (90 + 1e) , for ANGERS

ST ETIENNE : S. Bajic – S. Sow , H. Moukoudi (M. Nade, 46th) – Mr. Camara , Y. Maon (D. Bouanga, 73rd) – Y. Neyou Noupa (A. Aouchiche, 82nd) – L. Gourna-Douath , A. Moueffek (R. Hamouma, 58th) – R. Boudebouz – W. Khazri , J. Krasso (A. Nordin, 58th)

ANGERS : P. Bernardoni – V. Manceau , I. Traor , R. Thomas – B. Mendy (A. Ounahi, 70th) , T. Mangani – J. Cabot , P. Capelle (E. Ebosse, 83rd) – A. Fulgini (Mathias Lage, 90 + 1e) – S. Bahoken (M. Cho, 71st) , S. Boufal

