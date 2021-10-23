From Nice to Saint-Etienne: return to three months of excesses in Ligue 1

Day 1: Montpellier – Marseille

The championship barely relaunched that the public in Ligue 1 was already starting to talk about him. This August 8, during the very first day, Marseille traveled to Montpellier with many supporters in lack of stands. While everything seemed to be going well despite an electric atmosphere in Mosson, Valentin Rongier was injured in the face after receiving a bottle from the stands, in reaction to his team’s third goal (3-2). The referee of the meeting, Jérémie Pignard decided to interrupt the match a few minutes later, following new projectiles launched in the direction of the Marseille yard. If the meeting was finally able to come to an end, the Hérault club was sanctioned by the LFP for closing its turns for three matches. Stating that he hoped “not to see this kind of situation again because the supporters missed a lot and that will not spoil everything”, Jorge Sampaoli was far from imagining the rest.

Day 3: Nice – Marseille

We are August 22. The stopwatch displays the 75th minute on the lawn of the Allianz Riviera. Led 1-0 following a goal from Dolberg, Dimitri Payet is about to take a corner in front of the south turn of Nice. At the time of setting off, he receives a bottle in the back and sends it directly back to the stands. Everything then got out of control: invasion of the field, blows exchanged between players, staff members and supporters of Nice… the meeting was definitively stopped after almost an hour and a half following a unilateral decision by the Marseillais. “What happened today is completely unacceptable, we must set a precedent for French football”, insisted Pablo Longoria, the leader of the OM, calling for sanctions which did not take long to arrive: the disciplinary commission of the LFP decided that the match would be replayed on October 27, on neutral ground and at behind closed doors while Nice received a penalty point, Alvaro Gonzalez received two suspension matches and OM’s physical trainer, Pablo Fernandez, was suspended from all official duties until the end of the season.

Day 6: Lens – Lille

While one could think that the previous sanctions would have channeled the ardor of the ill-intentioned supporters, violent confrontations erupted at half-time in the northern derby between the ultras Lensois and Lille. The latter tried to climb the fence separating them from the local public, which caused the invasion of the ground by a hundred people who were waiting for only one thing: to fight physically. Delayed by thirty minutes, the second period was quieter but the disciplinary committee of the LFP decided to inflict two matches behind closed doors at RC Lens and the closure of the visitor area of ​​the LOSC until the end of the ‘calendar year. “It is always annoying when supporters come to blows. They too have an example to set, because there are children in football stadiums,” was quick to testify the Lensois goalkeeper, Jean-Louis Leca.





Day 7: Angers – Marseille

After just seven short days, Marseille supporters were at the heart of their third brawl of the season, this time in Angers. While the end of the match had just been recorded, the supporters of both teams threw firecrackers and projectiles, aggravating an already electric situation. A dozen fans from each team invaded the lawn to come to blows before the police managed to get them to their seats in the stands. OM’s communications manager, Jacques Cardoze, did not hesitate to express his fed up: “I feel a great sadness and a great stupidity on the part of those who can do acts like this. It is not acceptable. We can see that there is an oil stain.”. Sanction of the LFP? A suspended withdrawal point for each of the two formations.

Day 7: Montpellier – Bordeaux

During the same day, a violent confrontation opposed the supporters of Montpellier and Bordeaux on the sidelines of the meeting of their clubs, causing six hospitalizations among the sixteen injured. The origin of this new act of violence was the paving of the coach of Gironde supporters at the exit of the motorway that led to the stadium. Lots of broken glass forced the firefighters to intervene to help the injured, which forced the mayor of Bordeaux, Michaël Delafosse, to react: “By their actions, these alleged supporters heavily penalize the Montpellier club and return a distorted image of the vast majority of supporters who wish to live their passion serenely.”

Day 11: Saint-Etienne – Angers

The latest incident comes from the Ultras Stéphanois, no later than this Friday, October 22. The kickoff of the meeting between the Greens and Angers was first postponed due to damage caused to the goal nets while several ultras had entered the lawn and had sent rockets and other smoke. During the warm-up, the kops deployed banners stigmatizing the role they attribute to Claude Puel, the coach, the managers and the players, guilty according to them of the chaos in which their team finds itself.. “We have discussed enough, you make us crack” could we read on banners before the stands cracked pyrotechnic devices in a noxious climate, while the police were deployed in front of the sidelines. The meeting finally started 45 minutes late, pending an inevitable sanction from the LFP.

