Galatasaray: UEFA sanctions have fallen (and they are severe)!

Held in check three weeks ago by Galatasaray in the Europa League, Olympique de Marseille had experienced an eventful encounter. Like the actions of Turkish supporters in the stands. The match was notably interrupted. But UEFA still decided to sanction OM …

During the reception of the Turkish club Galatasaray at the beginning of the month, as part of the second day of the Europa League, the Marseilles had not managed to take the best of the Istanbul (0-0). Worse, the Turkish supporters had provoked the Marseille fans, causing an interruption of the game for several minutes. Pyrotechnic devices had been seen, as well as objects had been thrown in the stadium. Such actions which convinced UEFA to open an investigation and to sanction the club …





Fine and North Turn closed

Indeed, Olympique de Marseille was sanctioned by UEFA with a fine of 8,000 euros along with a closure of the Virage Nord for the reception of Lazio on Thursday, November 4. A blow for the club while the supporters are even more present than usual this season, as evidenced by the attendance of the stadium up 11% compared to last year, as well as the success of the subscription campaign.